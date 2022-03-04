Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MGAWY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586. Megaworld has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

