MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MEDNAX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MEDNAX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

