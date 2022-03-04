Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.28

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.28 and traded as high as C$9.95. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$9.79, with a volume of 55,154 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.53 million and a PE ratio of 110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

