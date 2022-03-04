Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.15.

GETVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.26) to €2.70 ($3.03) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.65 ($8.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.85) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

