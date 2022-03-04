MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

