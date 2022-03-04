MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 185.6% in February

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,795,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDM Permian stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

