MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 185.6% in February

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,795,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MDM Permian stock traded down 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.07. MDM Permian has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.94.
About MDM Permian (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDM Permian (MDMP)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.