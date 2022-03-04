McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Sells 16,728 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,728 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. 340,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,991. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $84.44 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.