McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after buying an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 242,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,712. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

