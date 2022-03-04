McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.23.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

