McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $241,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.65. The stock had a trading volume of 137,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,978. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

