McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.99. 17,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,890. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Crown Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.