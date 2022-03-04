McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,762 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,286. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

