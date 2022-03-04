McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,970 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

