McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,400 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. 1,358,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,272,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

