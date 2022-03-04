Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
MEC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
About Mayville Engineering (Get Rating)
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayville Engineering (MEC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.