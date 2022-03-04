Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Mayville Engineering updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MEC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,395. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 62.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 17.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

