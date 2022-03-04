Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Maximus were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMS opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

