Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxar’s Q4 revenues reflect momentum in the Earth Intelligence segment. The company also provided upbeat guidance for 2022. There is huge growth potential among three key parts of its addressable market — the U.S. government, other international governments and commercial customers. It has announced contract extensions with three international defense and intelligence customers. Totaling more than $100 million, the contracts allow the users to download 30 cm-class satellite imagery to their ground stations from Maxar’s constellation under its Direct Access Program. However, it operates in a highly competitive environment. Cyclical nature of the commercial satellite market, inefficient cost structure and increased lead time associated with pandemic-led supply chain headwinds are major woes. A huge debt burden limits its prospects.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

NYSE MAXR opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $108,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

