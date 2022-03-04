Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) were up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 86,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 170,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.49 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

