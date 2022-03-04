Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($13.01) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.61) to GBX 969 ($13.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.61) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

MTW opened at GBX 790.01 ($10.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 673.55 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 908 ($12.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 813.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 809.88. The stock has a market cap of £402.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3,975.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.00%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.42), for a total value of £121,352.60 ($162,823.83).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.