Matt Mills Sells 4,063 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.36 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

