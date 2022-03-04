MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Shares of MTZ opened at $76.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
