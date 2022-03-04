MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ opened at $76.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

