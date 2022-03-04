Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Ruben S. Martin Buys 47,740 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 47,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.83 million, a P/E ratio of -332.00 and a beta of 2.45. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

