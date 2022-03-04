Marshall Wace LLP Takes $466,000 Position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93,690 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $268,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $774,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $111.60 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,790.00 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

UAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

