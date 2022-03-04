Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 104,980 Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. Biocept, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

