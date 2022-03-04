Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,734 shares of company stock valued at $69,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ CZNC opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

