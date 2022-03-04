Marshall Wace LLP Has $452,000 Stock Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in FONAR were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FONR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 77.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FONAR in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 751.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FONAR alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FONAR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. FONAR Co. has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.13.

FONAR Profile (Get Rating)

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FONR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.