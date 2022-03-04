Marshall Wace LLP Has $421,000 Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.