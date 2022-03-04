Marshall Wace LLP Has $421,000 Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,135,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,503. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HIMS opened at $4.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $17.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.17.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
