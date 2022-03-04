Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.64 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

