Marriott International (MAR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/18/2022 – Marriott International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as increasing on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. The company is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Marriott is consistently trying to expand its worldwide presence and capitalize on the demand for hotels in the international markets. Earnings estimates for 2022 have increased in the past 30 days. However, a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world might hurt the company’s performance. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still below the pre-pandemic level.”

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $156.00 to $182.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $163.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $192.00 to $208.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $199.00.

2/15/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $175.00.

1/18/2022 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MAR opened at $165.47 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

