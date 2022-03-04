Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPC. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

