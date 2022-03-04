Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

MARA stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 4.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

