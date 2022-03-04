Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,300 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 4,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,028.8 days.

OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $$1.46 during trading hours on Thursday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

