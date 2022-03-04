ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 180,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,807. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ManTech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

