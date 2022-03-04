Man Group plc Sells 8,167 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,167 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sequans Communications were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. Sequans Communications S.A. has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

