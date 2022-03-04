Man Group plc Sells 2,400 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Realty Capital bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 40.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.