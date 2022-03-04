Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.40. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

