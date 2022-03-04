Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Sells $2,157,500.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,946. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

