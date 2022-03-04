Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.81

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$85.81 and last traded at C$85.91, with a volume of 417822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The firm has a market cap of C$25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

