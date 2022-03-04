Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of MGU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,193. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.