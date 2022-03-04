Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Luxfer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Luxfer by 10.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Luxfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE LXFR opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $488.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.73%.

Luxfer Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.