LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

IAT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

