LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.
IAT opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $69.71.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.