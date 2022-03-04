LPL Financial LLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 374.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $743,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,967,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

Shares of RNSC stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.