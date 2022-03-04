LPL Financial LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $19.03 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

