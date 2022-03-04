LPL Financial LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,133,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

