LPL Financial LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.88. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

