LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,999 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,129,000 after acquiring an additional 802,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,541,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,208,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,751,000 after acquiring an additional 438,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

