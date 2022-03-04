Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.50

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.50 and last traded at C$16.50, with a volume of 33627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$457.58 million and a P/E ratio of -119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.58.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

