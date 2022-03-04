Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) vs. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Financial Analysis

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Longeveron alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Longeveron and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 1 2 8 0 2.64

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $125.52, indicating a potential upside of 95.88%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Longeveron.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longeveron and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $5.63 million 22.72 -$3.72 million N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $351.41 million 12.65 -$454.02 million ($6.71) -9.55

Longeveron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -629.06% -75.99% -58.09% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -129.20% -44.24% -28.08%

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats Longeveron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longeveron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications comprising aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.