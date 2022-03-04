Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Charles Peal Sells 1,000 Shares

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Charles Peal sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 970 ($13.01), for a total value of £9,700 ($13,014.89).

Shares of LOK traded down GBX 44 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 906 ($12.16). The company had a trading volume of 26,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,499. The firm has a market cap of £271.81 million and a P/E ratio of 85.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,002.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 902.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 580 ($7.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085 ($14.56).

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.75) to GBX 1,150 ($15.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.