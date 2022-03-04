Loki Tops One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,845.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.89 or 0.06587646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00258674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.44 or 0.00736439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00069542 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00406177 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.57 or 0.00295055 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

